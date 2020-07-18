    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      R Madhavan Shares Secret Of His Lightened Skin On A Fan's Request!

      By
      |

      R Madhavan recently impressed netizens by revealing that he got 58 per cent in his board examination. Internet praised the actor for his honesty and inspiring students during this tough time. Amidst all the praises, one of his fans asked him about the secret of his lightened skin.

      R Madhavan

      The fan wrote, "I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it's quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin ? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you."

      Tweet

      Madhavan noticed a tweet and replied to the same by revealing the secret behind his lightened skin. The Alaipayuthey actor wrote, "I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn't either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look .. I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it ."

      Tweet

      R Madhavan stated that a person should not be apologetic about his skin colour. Netizens hailed Madhavan for his thoughts. On a related note, the actor will next be seen opposite Anushka Shetty in the bilingual film, Nishabdham. It will release in Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

      Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Journalist In R Madhavan's Rocketry; An Insider Spills The Beans!

      Directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat, the film was scheduled to be released on April 2, 2020, but due to lockdown, the release has been kept on hold. Besides this, R Madhavan is also working on his directorial debut titled Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, in which he is playing the role of a scientist.

      Also Read : R Madhavan Shares His Board Exam's Percentage In An Inspiring Note

      Read more about: r madhavan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X