R Madhavan Shares Secret Of His Lightened Skin On A Fan's Request!

R Madhavan recently impressed netizens by revealing that he got 58 per cent in his board examination. Internet praised the actor for his honesty and inspiring students during this tough time. Amidst all the praises, one of his fans asked him about the secret of his lightened skin.

The fan wrote, "I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it's quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin ? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you."

Madhavan noticed a tweet and replied to the same by revealing the secret behind his lightened skin. The Alaipayuthey actor wrote, "I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn't either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look .. I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it ."

R Madhavan stated that a person should not be apologetic about his skin colour. Netizens hailed Madhavan for his thoughts. On a related note, the actor will next be seen opposite Anushka Shetty in the bilingual film, Nishabdham. It will release in Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat, the film was scheduled to be released on April 2, 2020, but due to lockdown, the release has been kept on hold. Besides this, R Madhavan is also working on his directorial debut titled Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, in which he is playing the role of a scientist.

