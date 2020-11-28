Raadhika Sarathkumar Expresses Disappointment Over Report About Master’s Netflix Release; Netizens React

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master is one of the most-awaited film. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but the makers had to push its release due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A few months ago, the makers had confirmed that Master will release in theatres after the COVID-19 situation gets under control. However, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that the makers have initiated talks with OTT platforms to release it digitally. The report further states that OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are leading in the race of grabbing the digital rights of the film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, shocked with the report, actress Raadhika Sarathkumar expressed her disappointment over the report. She tweeted, "#master on Netflix? Read in the papers I would love to see it in the cinema . How many would love it ??"

Reacting to her tweet, netizens gave mixed reactions to her questions. Let's have a look:

Saran @ThalapathySN6 "Please don't believe such kind of rumors #Master will be only on theaters." Abhinenyu @abhinenyu "Vijay / Ajith / Rajini / Kamal movies should come only in OTT, at least till this COVID-19 situation changes. As these hero's will attractive uncontrollable crowd to Cinema theatre and that's a bad move considering people's safety #Vijay." Subash @Subash8825 "OTT is safe at current scenario, just for few people to earn money you can't risk entire state people !! And this is not Vijay last movie anyhow post this scenario gets over, all movies are going to be released in theatres only, until then people should control their emotions !!" Sriram @vsriramcbe "If its in OTT, let it be. I get that the business might face a hit, but at the end of the day health concern and logistics for the same is very important and valuable than anything. Not sure if every theater can control various things related to strict measures to follow." Kams @KamaleshR10 "I wish too but due to COVID and natural disasters reasons many of the people not interested to come to theatre. Let's see wht happens."

