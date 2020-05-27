Raashi Khanna Replaces Anushka Shetty In Aruva As The Latter Rejects The Suriya-Starrer

Anushka Shetty is undoubtedly the reigning diva of South, thanks to her acting tactics and charm, which she flaunts effortlessly on-screen. The actress known for her Tamil and Telugu movies, has been on top of several directors and actors' list, who are more than willing to work with her. Well, recent grapevine claims that Anushka was approached by director Hari and Suriya for Aruva. It is said that the duo expressed their willingness to rope her in as the female lead for the movie. As per the buzz, the actress rejected the project citing that she wasn't interested to act in any Tamil movies for now.

Well, this piece of news is sure to disappoint Anushka-Suriya fans who were awaiting their upcoming collaboration in Aruva. For the unversed, the duo has previously teamed up for the Singam series. Anushka Shetty had essayed the love interest of Suriya in all the three films of the franchise. The most recent film from the series, Singam 3, was released in 2017. Interestingly, all three instalments have been helmed by Hari. Actress Raashi Khanna is said to have been roped in to play the female lead for the project. However, there has been no confirmation about the same from the makers. Who do you think will romance Suriya in Aruva? Tell us in the comment section!

Coming back to Aruva, the action-drama bankrolled by Studio Green was earlier reported to be a part of the Singam series, but the makers quashed the rumours, calling it baseless. The movie, which was supposed to go on floors in April, was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Scheduled for a Diwali 2020 release, the movie is the 6th collaboration of director Hari and Suriya.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The actor is also teaming up with Vetri Maaran, which has been titled Vaadi Vaasal. On the other hand, Anushka is awaiting the release of her Telugu film Nishabdham, wherein the actress will essay the role of a mute woman.

