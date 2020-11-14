Raashi Khanna Shares Diwali Plans; Says ‘I Will Be Taking My Team To Lunch & Light Diyas With Them’

Raashi Khanna On Her Diwali Plans

In an interview with Times of India, Raashi Khanna revealed that she will be celebrating Diwali with her team in Chennai. The actress said, "I will be taking my team to lunch and will light diyas with them. Since they are also away from the family, I want to make it special for them. I'm also planning to go to my friend Rebecca's house in the evening to celebrate."

Raashi Recalls Her Diwali Celebration With Mom & Dad

Raashi Khanna loves Dussehra and Deepavali. However, the actress doesn't like crackers as they cause a lot of air and noise pollution. She misses her mom's handmade mithais (sweet). While recalling her Diwali celebration with parents, Raashi said, "I do look forward to the puja we do... it is pretty grand. I also love the mithais my mother makes. I am not a great cook, but I love spending time in the kitchen with my mother. This is one cheat day I have, so I usually binge on all the sweets and savouries my family makes. My father is really fond of decorating the house. Even if it's just the three of us, he will ensure that the house is all decked up. He brings that festive feel a couple of days in advance."

Raashi Khanna On Diwali Celebration During Pandemic

This year's Diwali is indeed a different one for all the people. All thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the Diwali celebration amid the pandemic, Raashi Khanna said, "I'm sure many would just celebrate it within their homes. It is good in a way. I am especially against crackers that produce loud noise. You can celebrate Deepavali in other ways, too." She even added that she cares about animals and asked people to take care in this tough situation.

Future Projects

Raashi Khanna will next be seen in Tamil films like Methavi, Aranmanai 3, Tughlaq Durbar and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.