Raashi Khanna Shares Diwali Plans; Says ‘I Will Be Taking My Team To Lunch & Light Diyas With Them’
Diwali is here, and people in India are celebrating this festival on a big scale. On this auspicious day of Lakshmi Pujan, people come together and celebrate the festival of lights with their respective families. However, actress Raashi Khanna will be missing the Diwali celebration with family this year.
Raashi Khanna had come to Chennai for just five days to shoot for Methavi with Jiiva. But due to her packed schedule, she will have to stay in Chennai until December. Despite having a tight shooting schedule, Raashi is not missing any chance to celebrate her favourite festival.
Raashi Khanna On Her Diwali Plans
In an interview with Times of India, Raashi Khanna revealed that she will be celebrating Diwali with her team in Chennai. The actress said, "I will be taking my team to lunch and will light diyas with them. Since they are also away from the family, I want to make it special for them. I'm also planning to go to my friend Rebecca's house in the evening to celebrate."
Raashi Recalls Her Diwali Celebration With Mom & Dad
Raashi Khanna loves Dussehra and Deepavali. However, the actress doesn't like crackers as they cause a lot of air and noise pollution. She misses her mom's handmade mithais (sweet). While recalling her Diwali celebration with parents, Raashi said, "I do look forward to the puja we do... it is pretty grand. I also love the mithais my mother makes. I am not a great cook, but I love spending time in the kitchen with my mother. This is one cheat day I have, so I usually binge on all the sweets and savouries my family makes. My father is really fond of decorating the house. Even if it's just the three of us, he will ensure that the house is all decked up. He brings that festive feel a couple of days in advance."
Raashi Khanna On Diwali Celebration During Pandemic
This year's Diwali is indeed a different one for all the people. All thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the Diwali celebration amid the pandemic, Raashi Khanna said, "I'm sure many would just celebrate it within their homes. It is good in a way. I am especially against crackers that produce loud noise. You can celebrate Deepavali in other ways, too." She even added that she cares about animals and asked people to take care in this tough situation.
Future Projects
Raashi Khanna will next be seen in Tamil films like Methavi, Aranmanai 3, Tughlaq Durbar and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.
