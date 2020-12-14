Rajinikanth And Nayanthara Arrive At Hyderabad For Annaatthe Shoot; Pictures Win The Internet!

The shooting of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is all set to get resumed in Hyderabad, on December 15, Tuesday. Rajinikanth and leading lady Nayanthara have arrived at Hyderabad for the shooting on Sunday (December 13, 2020) itself. The pictures of the duo which are clicked from the Hyderabad airport, are now winning the internet.

In the pictures revealed by Sun Pictures through their official pages, Rajinikanth is seen in a white kurta-pajama set. Nayanthara, on the other hand, looked her casual best in the white t-shirt teamed up with a denim jacket and pants. After getting out of the Hyderabad airport, the superstar and the leading lady headed to the hotel in their respective cars.

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth is planning to wrap up the shooting of Annaatthe before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections of 2021. There were certain rumours regarding the current status of the project after the superstar announced his decision to enter politics. However, director Siva put an end to the rumours on Rajinikanth's 70th birthday by confirming that the mass entertainer will start rolling again on December 15.

Annaatthe, which features Rajinikanth in the titular role started rolling at the highly popular Ramoji Rao Film City, early this year. However, the shooting was later put on hold for several months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the National lockdown. Later, the team resumed the shooting in October 2020, for a small schedule.

If the reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth plays the most respectable man of the village, who is fondly called Annaatthe, in the Siva directorial. Nayanthara is said to be playing the role of his wife, while Nationa award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh appears as the couple's daughters. Senior actresses Khushboo and Meena play Annaatthe's cousins in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

