Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: Here's An Exciting Update On The Release!

Annaatthe, the upcoming family entertainer that marks the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Siva, is one of the most anticipated projects of Tamil cinema in 2020. The movie, which was initially titled as Thalaivar 168, is said to be an out-and-out family drama. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about Annaatthe.

As per the updates, Rajinikanth, the lead actor is currently shooting for the project in Hyderabad. The makers are reportedly planning to wrap up the Hyderabad schedule by the end of February, and the superstar is expected to be back in Chennai on March 1, Sunday.