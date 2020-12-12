Rajinikanth Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why People Call The Annaatthe Actor ‘Thalaiva’

Versatility

Usually, newcomers enter the film industry with positive roles, however, Rajinikanth is one of the exceptions to it. In 1975, he made his debut as a villain with Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K Balachander. His performance as an abusive husband had caught everyone's attention. After working in several Tamil films as the antagonist, Rajinikanth had featured in 1977's Telugu film Chilakamma Cheppindi as a lead actor. Since then, he didn't look back and impressing audiences with his versatile performances.

God-Like Status In Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth has predominantly worked in Tamil film industry. In 1995, the superstar received a god-like status after the release of blockbuster film Baashha. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the action-drama is loosely based on Hindi film, Hum (1991), in which Rajinikanth played a pivotal role. Impressed with the film's story and the Annaamalai actor's performance, fans in Tamil Nadu gave him a ‘god-like' status. Notably, Baashha is considered as one of the most successful films of the Thalaiva's career, as it was running for almost 15 months in theatres.

Pioneer Of 100 Crore Club

Nowadays, if a film earns more than Rs 100 crore is considered as a hit at the box office. But did you know, it was Rajinikanth who started the 100 Crore Club in the Indian film industry. For the unversed, Shankar's directorial venture Sivaji (2007) turned out to be the biggest box office success of that year. Reportedly, it was the first Indian film to enter the 100 Crore Club. Apart from that, Rajinikanth had become the highest-paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan at that time for receiving Rs 26 crore as remuneration for Sivaji.

Philanthropy

Rajinikanth is widely known as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. Apart from his unique style and solid dialogue delivery, he is also known for his philanthropic work for the commoners. In 2002, the actor had kept a day-long fast to show his displeasure over the Karnataka Government's decision of not releasing Kaveri River water into Tamil Nadu. He had even donated 10 million toward a plan to interlink Indian rivers for the betterment of people.

Success Story

As we all know, Rajinikanth has indeed worked very hard to become a superstar in Indian film industry. Right from working as a Bus conductor to ruling the box office with his performance, the Thalaiva is himself an inspiration for many people. Considering his success story, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) included a chapter titled From Bus Conductor to Superstar in the book ‘Learning to Communicate'. Notably, Rajinikanth is the only actor to be featured in CBSE syllabus.