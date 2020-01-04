Rajinikanth Calls Ponniyin Selvan A Majestic Movie!

The Tamil film industry is all set to get its biggest ever project in the form of Ponniyin Selvan, which is the dream project of maverick film-maker Mani Ratnam. The shoot of the multi-starrer movie has already commenced and an update regarding the same had come a few weeks ago. The entire Indian film industry is looking up to this magnificent project. Now, none other than Superstar Rajinikanth has spoken about the Mani Ratnam directorial and he has tagged the film as a majestic movie.

Ponniyin Selvan is being jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. It was during the pre-release event of Darbar's Telugu version, held in Hyderabad on Friday (January 4, 2020) that Rajinikanth talked briefly about Ponniyin Selvan. Darbar has also been produced under the banner Lyca Productions and Rajinikanth showered praises on the production house as well as its chief Subaskaran. While speaking about him, Rajinikanth mentioned that Subaskaran garu is making big movies and adding to it, he said that Ponniyin Selvan, the upcoming production venture of the banner, is a majestic movie, which is in the scale of films like Baahubali.

The hype surrounding Ponniyin Selvan needs no introduction and one of the finest film-makers of Indian cinema is helming it. The movie is expected to be the biggest ever venture of Mani Ratnam so far. The film has a stellar star cast and features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi etc., in important roles.

Most recently, the makers of the film had unveiled the title poster of the movie, which had gone viral on social media. According to reports, the first schedule of shoot is progressing in Thailand where some of the major actors have already joined the shoot. Further updates regarding the film are being awaited.