Rajinikanth's Darbar: Here's What Niveda Thomas Has To Say About Working With The Superstar!

Darbar, the Rajinikanth starring action thriller is all set to hit the screens very soon. In a recent interview given to a popular media, young actress Niveda Thomas who plays the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in Darbar, opened up about working with the superstar. According to Niveda, the father-daughter chemistry has worked out really well in the AR Murugadoss directorial.

The young actress remarked that the superstar made her feel extremely comfortable, and she was able to see him as the character, her father throughout the shooting. According to Niveda, she met Rajinikanth for the first time when he was in the get-up of his character, and she was able to relate with him as a father almost immediately.

Niveda revealed that she finally clicked a selfie with the superstar on the final day of shooting. The actress also stated that she was extremely emotional when she realised that the shooting is finally over, after completing the 45 days long schedule. Niveda considers herself lucky to receive an opportunity to play Rajinikanth's daughter.

The actress, who is all excited about the Darbar release, also shared some interesting details about Rajinikanth's transformation as the character. The actress revealed that the superstar is always open to improvising the scenes and doesn't mind going for re-takes. He also makes sure to compliment his co-actor after every shot.

Darbar, that marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss, is said to be an out-and-out thriller. According to director Murugadoss, Darbar is an old-school superstar film that is specifically made for his fans. Nayanthara essays the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in the movie.

Suniel Shetty appears as the lead antagonist in the project, Prateik Babbar, Niveda Thomas, Thambi Ramaiya, Yogi Babu, Dalip Tahil, Sriman, etc., essay the supporting roles. Santhosh Sivan has handled the cinematography of the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Darbar is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

