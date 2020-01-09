Rajinikanth's Darbar: Here's What Niveda Thomas Has To Say About Working With The Superstar!

Darbar, the Rajinikanth starring action thriller is all set to hit the screens very soon. In a recent interview given to a popular media, young actress Niveda Thomas who plays the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in Darbar, opened up about working with the superstar. According to Niveda, the father-daughter chemistry has worked out really well in the AR Murugadoss directorial.

The young actress remarked that the superstar made her feel extremely comfortable, and she was able to see him as the character, her father throughout the shooting. According to Niveda, she met Rajinikanth for the first time when he was in the get-up of his character, and she was able to relate with him as a father almost immediately.