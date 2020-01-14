Rajinikanth's Darbar Released On Television; Makers Lodge Complaint Against Illegal Telecast

Darbar Makers Lodge Complaint Against Illegal Telecast

Apparently, Lyca productions has lodged a complaint against the television channel (Saranya TV) which had illegally aired a pirated version of the film in Madurai on January 12. PR to Rajinikanth Riaz K Ahmed shared the snapshot of the complaint (Press Release) on Twitter.

Riaz K Ahmed Writes…

Riaz wrote, "#Darbar @LycaProductions files complaint against the @rajinikanth film being aired on Cable TV in #Madurai." - (sic). The press release states that the makers have officially filed a complaint against the said local TV channel at The Commissioner Office, Law & Order, Madurai.

Producers Request Authorities To Take Necessary Action

The producers are saddened by these acts and have requested the authorities to take necessary action against these culprits who are threats to the film industry.

Darbar Released On January 9

For the uninitiated, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Sunil Shetty and Yogi Babu. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film was released on January 9, 2020, coinciding with Thai Pongal.