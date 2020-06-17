Rajinikanth Declines Dhanush’s Offer To Be A Part Of Naan Rudran? Read To Know More!

With a whole lot of speculations about Rajinikanth's inclusion in Dhanush's second directorial venture, we have a new update on the same. As per rumours, it is said that the Thanga Magan actor, who penned the script during the COVID-19 lockdown, had narrated the storyline to Thalaiva. Though Rajini was impressed with the narration of the movie, it is said that he didn't respond if he would give dates to his son-in-law.

Reports also suggest that the senior actor has rejected the movie offer owing to a date clash with his upcoming project Annaatthe. Well now, Dhanush has decided to rope in Nagarjuna Akkineni instead of Rajinikanth in the highly-anticipated movie. For the unversed, Dhanush had recently opened up about his wish to direct Rajini during an interview. Even the fans can't wait to witness the duo in a film, which we are sure might possibly happen in the future.

Talking about Dhanush's next directorial venture, the film is expected to be titled as Naan Rudran. There are reports, that the movie will have the charming actress of the south, Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Touted to be a historical film, the project is said to have a pan-India release, with the makers yet to make an official announcement about the highly-anticipated movie. Featuring SJ Suryah and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles, Naan Rudran will have a cameo by Dhanush.

Talking about their respective film projects, Dhanush has a line of interesting films in his kitty. The actor is currently busy with his next with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thandhiram. He is also a part of Mari Selvaraj's Karnan and Hindi film Atrangi Re, helmed by Anand L Rai. On the other hand, Rajnikanth is working on the film Annaatthe with director Siva. The film produced by Sun Pictures has Lady Superstar Nayanthara and National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh essaying important roles.

Dhanush Wants To Work With Rajinikanth; Says He Would Like To Direct The Superstar!

Also Read: Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram To Avoid Clash With Vijay's Master!