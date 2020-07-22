Rajinikanth Drove A Lamborghini To His Farmhouse In Kelambakkam!

A picture of Rajinikanth driving his Lamborghini went viral on social media yesterday. Thalaiva was seen behind the steering wheel of his luxurious car that became a hit amongst the fans, who trended the picture on social media with the hashtag #LionInLamborghini.

With several netizens wondering where the actor was going, many reported that he went to his farmhouse in Kelambakkam. Rajinikanth was accompanied by daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan and grandson Ved. A picture of Thalaiva and his family taken outside the farmhouse has also gone viral on social media. It is said that the actor decided to take a break from the four-month-long-quarantine period after getting bored at his Poes Garden residence.

The netizens hailed him for wearing a face mask while driving his Lamborghini Urus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajini was also applauded for setting an example by wearing a seat belt and conveying that safety should be one's highest priority. The actor looked as simple as ever as he wore a white kurta and a dhoti during the short journey.

Talking about his future projects, the actor will next be seen in Annaatthe directed by Siva. The movie will mark the maiden collaboration of the actor and director. Several media reports suggest that Rajini has decided to resume the shoot of the movie only after the COVID-19 situation subsides completely. Touted to be a family drama, Annaatthe has an ensemble cast including Lady Superstar Nayanthara, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and Suri. D Imman is composing music for the highly-anticipated film.

On a related note, there are rumours that Rajinikanth might launch his political party in November to contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections of 2021.

RUMOUR HAS IT! Rajinikanth To Team Up With This Senior Producer For His Next?

Here's How Rajinikanth Is Spending His Time During COVID-19 Lockdown