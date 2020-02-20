Rajinikanth In Bear Grylls Show: The Motion Poster Is Here!

As we all know, Rajinikanth is all set to make his international Television debut very soon, with Discovery India's popular show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The superstar had recently finished shooting for the popular show with host Bear Grylls and crew at the Bandipur National Park, Karnataka.

Recently, the host took to social media to reveal the motion poster of the much-awaited Rajinikanth episode of his popular show. 'Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery', wrote Grylls on his Twitter post.