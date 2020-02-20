Rajinikanth In Bear Grylls Show: The Motion Poster Is Here!

As we all know, Rajinikanth is all set to make his international Television debut very soon, with Discovery India's popular show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The superstar had recently finished shooting for the popular show with host Bear Grylls and crew at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.

Recently, the host took to social media to reveal the motion poster of the much-awaited Rajinikanth episode of his popular show. 'Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery', wrote Grylls on his Twitter post.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls earned immense popularity in the country after Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India made an appearance in the show. As per the latest reports, Discovery India is yet to finalise the date of airing of Rajinikanth episode, which is unarguably the most-awaited upcoming episode right now.

Rajinikanth's collaboration with the popular show had made headlines from the beginning, due to various reasons. After the shoot was completed, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of the show. However, Bear Grylls and the representatives of Discovery India slammed the reports and confirmed that the superstar is perfectly healthy, through Twitter.

Rajinikanth had also got into a controversy after the filming of the show, as a group of activists demanded the superstar's arrest for shooting in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The activists were upset with the fact that the shoot was taken place in a protected area. They pointed out that the presence of the crew might have badly affected the animals.

However, Rajinikanth chose to maintain a dignified silence over the issue, and the controversy soon died down. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls will also mark the superstar's comeback to the small screen, after a long gap of 4 decades.

