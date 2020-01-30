Rajinikanth In 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Show: Activists Demand The Superstar's Arrest!

Rajinikanth, the superstar had recently made headlines by participating in the highly popular Into The Wild With Bear Grylls show. The Darbar actor is making a comeback to the mini screen with the show which is about to be aired in Discovery India, after a long gap of about 4 decades.

Shockingly, Rajinikanth's shoot hasn't gone well with a group of activists, who are now demanding the superstar's arrest. Reportedly, the activists are upset with the fact that the shoot was taken place in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, which is a protected forest area. They point out that the presence of the crew might have badly affected the animals.

According to the activists, the presence of the shooting crew would have put the lives of the animals in danger by igniting wildfires that could spread rapidly at the present weather conditions. An activist named Joseph Hoover stated that Rajinikanth and crew could have shot during the monsoon season, which is less risky.

According to the reports, the wildfire has occurred in the area in the years 2012, 2017, and 2019, which had severely damaged about 8000 acres of the forest area. The development projects have also badly affected forest areas.

However, Rajinikanth has not reacted to the allegations of the activists yet. Recently, the superstar has expressed his deep excitement on joining hands with Bear Grylls for the Into The Wild With Bear Grylls show, through his official Twitter handle. The Darbar actor thanked the host and Discovery channel for the unforgettable experience.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of the show, which is said to be an Indian adaptation of the renowned show Man Vs Wild. However, host Bear Grylls and the representatives of Discovery India slammed the reports and confirmed that the superstar is perfectly healthy and completed the shoot for the show.

