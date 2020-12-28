Rajinikanth Is Discharged; Reaches His Chennai Residence

Rajinikanth, the superstar who was admitted to the Appolo hospital Hyderabad, is finally discharged. The hospital confirmed the reports with an official statement, recently. As per the reports, Rajinikanth has already reached his Chennai residence. A video of the superstar, in which he is seen waving to the fans is now going viral on the internet.

Read the official statement here:

"Mr Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today.

In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure along with minimal physical activity. He has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19."

The statement from the hospital and the latest video of Rajinikanth from his Chennai residence have come out a great relief for the superstar's fans and well-wishers, who have been extremely worried about his well-being. Now, it has also been confirmed that the actor might not join back the sets of Annaatthe, his upcoming project, anytime soon.

#SuperStarRajinikanth has been discharged and is doing well now. Thank you to all the fans & well wishers of #Thalaivar for praying for his speedy recovery. 🤘🏼🙏🏼💐😇#ThalaivarReturns @rajinikanth @ash_r_dhanush @V4umedia_ pic.twitter.com/QSQdtqDffI — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) December 27, 2020

Rajinikanth had resumed the shooting of Annaatthe, the upcoming Siva directorial, a couple of weeks back. The senior actor was planning to wrap up the movie before the Tamil Nadu elections, to focus on his political career. But the shooting of the Siva directorial was canceled later, after a few crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Even though Rajinikanth, director Siva, and leading lady Nayanthara tested negative, the trio was asked to isolate themselves.

Also Read:

Mammootty Wishes Thalapathi Co-Star Rajinikanth A Speedy Recovery With A Special Post; Wins The Internet

Kamal Haasan And Pawan Kalyan Wish Rajinikanth A Speedy Recovery