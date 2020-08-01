Rajinikanth Lauds Desingh Periyasamy After Watching Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal!

Director Desingh Periyasamy is on cloud nine as Rajinikanth recently called to appreciate him for his debut film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Apparently, Thalaiva appreciated the movie and also apologised to him for watching the film after months of its release.

It is also said that the Annaathe star had casually asked the talented director if he is planning a film with him. Desingh took to his social media handle to share his happiness with his fans and followers, as he quoted a few lines of Rajini without revealing his name.

He wrote, "'Soooperrrr excellent...hahahaha..really I have taken aback..congratulations..periya future irukku ungalukki kaalaila irunthu ithu mattum thaan kettuttu irukku kaathulaa... paranthukittu iruken.. kadavulukku nanri. Thanks to everyone who waited for this day.'" (You have a great future. This is the only thing I have been hearing since this morning. I am flying. Thank you, God)

Later, when an audio clip of the conversation went viral on the internet. The actor was heard as saying, "I saw your film..it was really good. I was taken aback when I watched it. Sorry it took me a long to watch the movie. Congratulations, you have a very bright future. Do plan a script for me. God bless."

Desingh tweeted that he was not happy as the clip got leaked as it was a private call. He tweeted, "Personally not happy that the conversation got leaked as it very personal call. Even in my tweet I didn't mention Thalaivar's name but unfortunately, it happened. Ellaam Nanmaikke. Once again thank you so much for the love and support."

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring south heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma was released on February 28, 2020. The romantic comedy film was simultaneously released in Telugu with the title Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. Starring Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian, Gautham Menon and Anish Yohan Kuruvila, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. Also called KKK, the movie is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Is Not Getting Shelved; Confirms Sources!

Annaatthe Story Is Leaked: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Rajinikanth Starrer!