      Rajinikanth On SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Health: Balu Sir Has Crossed The Critical Phase

      By Pti
      Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai, has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery.

      "Get well soon dear Balu sir," the Tamil superstar said on his Twitter account and posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades. "For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sang in several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice."

      The singer, who was being treated for COVID has crossed the critical phase, Rajinikanth said. "When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who is still in intensive care. Thanks," he said.

      Also Read : SP Balasubrahmanyam Is In ICU Under Ventilation, But Stable: Son SPB Charan

      Recently, the singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai after he tested positive for coronavirus. His son SP Charan said on Sunday that his father has been breathing a little more comfortably than before. Charan, who is also a filmmaker, expressed confidence that his father would recover from the infection.

      Also Read : SP Balasubrahmanyam's Wife Savitri Subrahmanyam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Hospital

      Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 14:12 [IST]
