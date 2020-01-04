    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajinikanth Opens Up About The Secret Behind His Energy And Happiness!

      By Staff
      |

      Rajinikanth is a phenomenon himself and each film of his is like a celebration for the Indian movie audiences. He has been the most loved superstar since the past three decades and even now, his fan base is something incomparable. Thalaiavar, as he is fondly addressed by the Tamil movie audiences is all set to unleash yet another energetic and entertaining ride in Darbar, the movie that will hit theatres during the upcoming Pongal season. All those fabulous posters, stills and the enigmatic teaser of the movie have assured a powerful performance from the superstar.

      Rajinikanth Opens Up About The Secret Behind His Energy And Happiness!

      Darbar will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu as well and Rajinikanth had graced the pre-release event of the Telugu version, which was held in Hyderabad yesterday (January 03, 2020). According to reports, during the interaction, Rajinikanth revealed the actual secret behind his energy and happiness.

      "Have a limit on your desires and stress levels, watch what you eat, sleep well, exercise properly & talk less," entertainment tracker LM Kaushik has written in a tweet regarding Rajinikanth's speech during the function. Reportedly, the superstar spoke in Telugu at the grand event, which was attended by all the major cast and crew members of this much-awaited movie.

      Darbar's Telugu version will be hitting the screens on January 09, 2020, itself and reports reveal that the movie will be making a huge release across the Telugu speaking regions. Director AR Murugadoss is also a well-known name among the Telugu movie buffs.

      Darbar has a huge star cast and the film features Nayanthara as the leading lady. Suneil Shetty will be seen playing the main antagonist. Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Dalip Tahil etc., are also a part of the film's star cast.

      Read more about: rajinikanth darbar
      Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue