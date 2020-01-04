Rajinikanth Opens Up About The Secret Behind His Energy And Happiness!

Rajinikanth is a phenomenon himself and each film of his is like a celebration for the Indian movie audiences. He has been the most loved superstar since the past three decades and even now, his fan base is something incomparable. Thalaiavar, as he is fondly addressed by the Tamil movie audiences is all set to unleash yet another energetic and entertaining ride in Darbar, the movie that will hit theatres during the upcoming Pongal season. All those fabulous posters, stills and the enigmatic teaser of the movie have assured a powerful performance from the superstar.

Darbar will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu as well and Rajinikanth had graced the pre-release event of the Telugu version, which was held in Hyderabad yesterday (January 03, 2020). According to reports, during the interaction, Rajinikanth revealed the actual secret behind his energy and happiness.

"Have a limit on your desires and stress levels, watch what you eat, sleep well, exercise properly & talk less," entertainment tracker LM Kaushik has written in a tweet regarding Rajinikanth's speech during the function. Reportedly, the superstar spoke in Telugu at the grand event, which was attended by all the major cast and crew members of this much-awaited movie.

Darbar's Telugu version will be hitting the screens on January 09, 2020, itself and reports reveal that the movie will be making a huge release across the Telugu speaking regions. Director AR Murugadoss is also a well-known name among the Telugu movie buffs.

Darbar has a huge star cast and the film features Nayanthara as the leading lady. Suneil Shetty will be seen playing the main antagonist. Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Dalip Tahil etc., are also a part of the film's star cast.