Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Gets Postponed: Here Is The New Release Date!

Rajinikanth, the superstar is all set to join hands with the renowned filmmaker Siva for the first time, for the upcoming project Annaatthe. The movie, which was initially titled Thalaivar 168, is said to be an out and out mass entertainer. As per the latest reports, the Rajinikanth starrer might not hit the theatres in August 2020, as expected.
