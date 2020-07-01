Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Shooting To Not Resume In 2020 Due To COVID-19!

Rajinikanth, the superstar is joining hands with Siva, the popular director of the upcoming mass entertainer Annaatthe. The highly anticipated project is now postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, it was reported that the shooting of Annaatthe will be resumed by the mid-2020. But the sources close to the project suggest that it is not true.

As per the latest reports, the shooting of the Rajinikanth starrer will not be resumed in 2020, due to the COVID-19 threat. The makers have now decided to push the project to 2021. If the reports are to be believed, the superstar has decided to not resume the shoot anytime soon, considering the safety of the cast and crew members.

In that case, it is also confirmed that the Siva directorial will not hit the theaters for Pongal 2021, as reported earlier. Instead, it might get pushed to the second half or end of 2021, or even 2022, depending on how much time it takes to finish the shooting and post-production works. Thus, it has also been confirmed that Rajinikanth will not have a movie release anytime soon.

Annaatthe features lady superstar Nayanthara as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth. The Siva directorial will feature National award-winner Keerthy Suresh, senior actresses Khushboo, and Meena, in the pivotal roles. As per the reports, Nayanthara appears as the love interest of the superstar in the movie, while Keerthy Suresh essays the role of his younger sister.

The movie, which is scripted by director Siva himself, will feature Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, Vela Ramamoorthy, George Maryan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. D Imman, the talented musician has been roped in to compose the songs and background score. Vetri handles the cinematography. Annaatthe is produced by the popular banner Sun Pictures.

