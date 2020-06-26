    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Rajinikanth's Annaatthe To Go Through A Major Script Change Due To COVID-19

      Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. The shoot of the movie is currently on halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The cast and crew were on a long schedule shoot in Hyderabad went the outbreak struck the world. There were also reports suggesting that the film has completed 60% of the shoot and its release date has been pushed from Dasara to Diwali 2020.

      Well now, we hear that the next leg of shooting, which was supposed to take place in Kolkata and Pune, has been dropped by the makers. It is said that the movie will be shot in Chennai by bringing a major change in the script. The makers are said to have decided so due to the travel restrictions, which might delay the shoot and eventually, the release of the movie. Well, we are sure this piece of news has excited Thalaiva fans, who are eagerly waiting for the big release.

      Rajini's 168th film is helmed by Siva, known for films like Viswasam, Vivegam and Vedalam among others. Annaatthe is the maiden collaboration of the actor and director.

      The story set in the rural background is expected to be a family drama. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe will have Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Prakash Raj, Suri and Meena in pivotal roles. Senior actress Khushboo is returning to the film industry after 10 years and is joining hands with Rajinikanth after 28 years.

      Celebrated music composer D Imman is composing music for the film. Recently, the makers of the movie had released the title poster of the film, which excited his fans and followers. Well, we are sure with the best cast and crew members, the movie will turn out to be a huge success at the theatres.

