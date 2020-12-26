Rajinikanth’s Health Update: Investigations Have Not Revealed Anything Alarming So Far

According to the latest press release of Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital dated December 26, 2020, Superstar Rajinikanth is progressing well.

Revealing that the 70-year-old-actor's investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far, the press release read, "Mr. Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening."

The press release of the hospital further read that the Annaatthe actor has been advised complete rest due to his liable blood pressure. "His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He had been advised complete rest in view of his liable blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken in the evening", the statement read.

Rajinikanth was reportedly admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2020, following severe blood pressure fluctuations. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad along with Nayanthara and other cast and crew members since December 14. Earlier this week, the shoot of the highly awaited film was halted after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, Rajinikanth tested negative for the test.

On the other, Rajinikanth will be announcing the launch of his political party on December 31, 2020.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Is Hospitalised In Hyderabad; Here Is The Official Statement

Also Read: Rajinikanth Works 14 Hours Continuously For Annaatthe; To Wrap Up The Project By January 12?