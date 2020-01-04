Rajinikanth's Petta The Only Tamil Movie In Top 10 Grossing Indian Movies Of 2019 At USA Box Office

Petta USA Box Office Collections

As mentioned above, Petta had a good outing in the overseas centres and at the USA box office, the Rajinikanth starrer remained at the top spot for the entire year. According to reports, the movie collected around $2.55 million in its final run out there.

At The 10th Spot

Importantly, Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie is the only Tamil movie of 2019 to find a place in the top 10 list, which is dominated by Bollywood movies and a couple of Telugu flicks. According to reports, Petta is at the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie of 2019 at the USA box office.

Bigil's Collections

Vijay starrer Bigil had a successful outing at the box office and it emerged as the top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019. However, reports reveal that the film failed to overtake Petta at the USA box office. Reportedly, Bigil grossed around $1.14 from the USA box office and is the 13th highest-grossing Indian movie of 2019 at the USA box office.

Darbar's Turn

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next release Darbar is all set to take over the worldwide box office. The film, which will hit theatres during Pongal season, is expected to make a huge release in the USA as well. The movie is expected to break the records of Petta at the USA box office. Let us wait and see.