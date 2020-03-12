Rajinikanth’s Political Entry! Thalaiva Says He Can’t See Himself As CM; Will He Stay In Showbiz?

Thalaiva Rajinikanth finally enters politics. The superstar called a press conference at a hotel in Chennai where he announced his political party and said that he never thought of becoming a CM as he only wants to a change in politics.

Rajinikanth, in the meet said, "I have never thought of the Chief Minister's post. I only want a change in politics. "

Thalaiva also remembered Jayalalithaa and Kalaignar and said, "There were two stalwarts in our politics, one was Jayalalithaa and one was Kalaignar. People voted for them but now there is a vacuum. Now, we need to create a new movement to bring change."

In the speech, Rajinikanth also said that about 65 per cent of his party's election candidates will be under below 50 years of age. 35 per cent will be given to the people who come from other parties and intellectuals like IAS officers, judges, women, etc.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth fans also got emotional at the venue and showered his car with rose petals. Thalaiva will next be seen in Siva's upcoming directorial venture, Annaatthe. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and the music will be given by Imman. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.

With his political entry and statement that becoming CM is not his goal, a question that arises in millions of minds is 'Will he stay in showbiz?' 'Will Annaatthe be his last film?' Well, we'll have to wait for Thalaiva to give us some answers.