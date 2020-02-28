Rajinikanth In Bear Grylls Show: The New Promo Reveals The Telecast Date!

As we all know, Rajinikanth is all set to be seen in the highly popular Into The Wild With Bear Grylls show. The superstar is making a comeback to the Television screen after a long hiatus of about 4 decades and is making his international Television debut with the show, which is being aired in Discovery India.

Recently, the makers revealed a brand new promo of the highly anticipated promo of the show and officially revealed the telecast date, through the official social media pages of Discovery India. 'Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action-packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery', read the tweet.