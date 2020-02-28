Rajinikanth In Bear Grylls Show: The New Promo Reveals The Telecast Date!

As we all know, Rajinikanth is all set to be seen in the highly popular Into The Wild With Bear Grylls show. The superstar is making a comeback to the Television screen after a long hiatus of about 4 decades and is making his international Television debut with the show, which is being aired in Discovery India.

Recently, the makers revealed a brand new promo of the highly anticipated promo of the show and officially revealed the telecast date, through the official social media pages of Discovery India. 'Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action-packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery', read the tweet.

The latest promo of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls has totally raised the expectations over the Rajinikanth episode. The superstar is making a blink and miss appearance in the promising promo, which has already taken the social media by storm.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls show, which has been widely considered as an Indianised version of the highly popular show Man Vs Wild, had earned immense popularity in the country after Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India made an appearance in the show last year.

The show has been making headlines in the recent past after its collaboration with Rajinikanth, for various reasons. After the filming was completed, initially it was rumoured that Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of the show. But host Bear Grylls and the representatives of Discovery India slammed the reports later and confirmed that the superstar is perfectly healthy, through Twitter.

The superstar had also got into a controversy after the filming of the show, as a group of activists demanded Rajinikanth's arrest for shooting in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The activists were upset with the fact that the shoot was taken place in a protected area. However, the senior actor chose to maintain silence over the issue, and the controversy soon died down.

