Rajinikanth To Meet Rajini Makkal Mandram Members Tomorrow; Is A Political Entry On Cards?

Superstar Rajinikanth is reportedly all set to make a very crucial decision, tomorrow (November 30, 2020). As per the latest reports, Rajinikanth has decided to meet the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram tomorrow, for discussions regarding the same. If the speculations are to be true, the superstar is planning to announce his decision in the meeting.

The sources close to Rajini Makkal Mandram confirmed that the meeting of Rajinikanth and RMM office bearers is expected to be held on Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, Chennai. A district secretary of RMM has assured that Rajinikanth might reveal an official statement regarding his political entry immediately after the meeting, in a recent interview given to a leading daily.

Earlier, it was reported that Rajinikanth is not interested in making a political entry at this point. According to the sources, the superstar is advised by his medical team to stay away from politics, considering his health issues. It was reported that the senior actor wants to focus only on his health and acting career, at the moment.

Coming to his acting career, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming mass entertainer, Annaatthe. The shooting of the project, which marks the superstar's first collaboration with hitmaker Siva was resumed in October 2020, after a long delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The project, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, is expected to be released in 2021.

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth is said to be planning to reunite with Sun Pictures once again, for his next project after Annaatthe. The sources suggest that the actor has already signed the contract with the banner. However, the director of the project and other cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Also Read:

D43: GV Prakash Kumar Walks Out Of The Dhanush-Karthick Naren Project?

Suriya's Vaadivasal: Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu Slams The Fake Reports