Rajinikanth To Withdraw Case Against Greater Chennai Corporation After Madras High Court Warns Him

Rajinikanth was stringently warned by Madras High Court after he approached the court against the Greater Chennai Corporation. Apparently, the town council had demanded an amount of Rs 6.50 lakh from the actor as property tax for his wedding hall Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, located in Chennai's Kodambakam.

Well now, a few media reports suggest that Rajinikanth might withdraw the case as the court has warned him that the costs will be imposed for approaching the court against the demand. ANI reported that his counsel Vijayan Subramaniam has asked for more time to withdraw the case. Tweeting about the same, the news agency tweeted, "Actor Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 Lakhs, by Greater Chennai Corporation for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. In his petition, he states that he hasn't let out the marriage hall since March 24, so no revenue generated after it."

It is said that Rajinikanth has been paying property tax on a regular basis and the last tax was paid on February 14, 2020. The corporation had sent a property tax notice demanding the amount for the months from April-September.

On the work front, Thalaiva will be soon resuming the shoot of his highly anticipated film Annaatthe. Directed by Siva, the action-drama film will also feature Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Kushboo, Sathish and Soori. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, Annaatthe's filming is kept on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

