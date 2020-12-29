Rajinikanth Will Not Be Joining Politics Due To Health Issues; Thalaiva Releases Statement On Twitter

Today (December 29, 2020), superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and announced that he will not be joining politics. While revealing his decision on Twitter, Thalaiva shared a 3-page official statement in which he stated that he is not entering the political world due to health issues.

See Rajinikanth's tweet:

In the statement, Rajinikanth said that his recent health conditions have come as a warning from God. The actor stated, "I see this as a warning given to me by the Lord. If I campaigned only through the media and social media after I started the party, I would not be able to create the political upheaval among people and win big in the elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality."

The Darbar actor also stated that he doesn't want to start something and let it go halfway. Hence, he wants to refrain from starting the political party.

Let us tell you, Rajinikanth was earlier admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from high blood pressure. Yesterday, he got discharged and returned to his Chennai residence. He has been advised by doctors to take complete bed rest and do less physical activity.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth was supposed to make a big announcement about his political party on December 31, 2020. He had even resumed the shoot of his next Annaatthe, directed by Siva. However, after a few members tested positive for Coronavirus, the makers had to halt the shoot.

