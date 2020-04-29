Ramya Pandian A Part Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4? Sensational Actress Reveals!

Ramya Pandian is undoubtedly one of the sensational actresses down south. Known for her sizzling photoshoots, the actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She also grabbed eyeballs following her participation in Vijay TV's cooking game show, Cook with Comali. Well, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are also said to be eyeing on the south diva for roping her in as a contestant. As per sources close to the actress, she has not yet confirmed about the inclusion in the show hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Ramya Pandian, who is also a relative of senior actor Arun Pandian has been a part of the political satire Joker, directed by Raju Murugan. She also essayed a major role in Tamil family drama film, Aan Devathai directed by Thamira. Her recent awareness video to fight Coronavirus has gone viral on social media now. Sharing the video on Instagram, she had captioned the video, "You are the winner if you STAY AT Home, Maximum, share."

Also a social media star, the actress is often seen sharing pictures from photoshoots and selfies on Instagram. Recently, her picture in saree with the actress flaunting her curves, received a mixed response from the netizens, with a few showering compliments while others criticizing her, calling the picture indecent. Well, talking about the same, in an interview, the actress said, "That's their opinion, and I can't comment on that. The purpose of a photoshoot is to show how we look now; at least, that's how I look at it. Everybody has a different outlook. While some have appreciated me for carrying off a simple sari, others have looked at these images differently."

The actress who is currently homebound during the lockdown has revealed during an Instagram live session that she has signed two movies, which will be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and CV Kumar under the banner of Thirukumaran Entertainment.

