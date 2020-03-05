Rashmika Mandanna To Romance Suriya In Aruvaa?

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the glory of her recent outing Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was a huge success at the box office and it surely has made the actress grab the headlines these days. According to a recent rumour, Rashmika has been roped in for Suriya's Aruvaa, though it is not officially confirmed yet. The movie, directed by Hari, is touted to be a family entertainer with a rural backdrop.

If everything goes well, the actress will mark her second Tamil venture with Aruvaa after Karthi's Sultan. Rashmika has also signed a Telugu project with Allu Arjun and has been roped in for Vijay's Thalapathy 65, according to the buzz.

As far as Aruvaa is concerned, it will mark Suriya's sixth collaboration with director Hari. The both have earlier worked together for Aaru, Vel, Singam, Singam 2 and Singam 3. The movie's plot revolves around two brothers and it will be majorly shot in Tirunelveli and Rameswaram. Aruvaa has been bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green with music composed by D Imman.

Currently, Suriya is awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is inspired from Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The action-drama features Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Suriya is also teaming up with Vetri Maaran for a yet to be titled movie bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

