Regina Cassandra Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls By Posting Her ‘Nudes’ With A Twist

Regina Cassandra is known as one of the popular actresses in Tamil as well as the Telugu film industry. Apart from her amazing acting skills, she is also quite popular for her outspoken nature. On Instagram, Regina often keeps in touch with her fans with her beautiful pictures, but many times, she gets trolled by the haters.

And now, Regina has finally given a befitting reply to the trolls on Instagram. For the unversed, the actress turned 30 on December 13, 2020. On the occasion of her birthday, the diva had shared a picture of herself from exotic locations, in which she can be seen wearing black shorts and top along with an olive green jacket. She captioned the post as, "THANK YOU! Loads of love pouring in today. I always end up getting overwhelmed and worried that I won't be able to reply to everyone. Slowly making my way through the msgs and calls. Definitely feeling blessed."

On the picture, she wrote a note which reads, "Thank you for your wishes and blessings this means the world to me," and asked netizens to swipe left for nude photos. Well, there is a twist in it. Hilariously, Regina Cassandra attached her childhood pictures, which indeed were 'nude' just that it was from the time she was a cute little baby. In the pictures, Regina looks adorable as a baby, as she is seen enjoying in a bathtub. Her adorable smile is too cute to miss.

After seeing the post, one thing we can say is that Regina knows how to deal with trolls. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Tamil films like Nenjam Marappathillai, Party, Chakra, Kallapart and Kasada Thapara.

