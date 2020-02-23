Remembering Sridevi: Here's The Top 5 Tamil Films Of The Veteran Actress Which You Shouldn't Miss!

Sridevi is one of those rare actresses in the history of Indian cinema, who enjoyed the superstardom from a very young age. Unlike most of her contemporaries, Sridevi was considered as both an exceptional acting talent and a superstar. The Tamil film industry has played a great role in shaping up her illustrious journey in cinema.

The veteran actress began her acting career as a child artist at the age of 4, with the Tamil mythological drama Kandhan Karunai. Later, she made her debut in the lead roles at the age of 13, with the Tamil romantic drama Moondru Mudichu, in which she shared the screen with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Here we present the top 5 Tamil films of Sridevi, which you shouldn't miss. Have a look...