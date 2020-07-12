    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      REVEALED: Manjima Mohan's Role In Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar

      By
      |

      Tughlaq Durbar, the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer has garnered the attention of audiences lately, with the release of its official first look poster. The highly promising first look poster has hinted that Tughlaq Durbar, which is directed by newcomer Delhiprasad Deenadayal, has something very interesting in store for the audiences.

      Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about the character played by Manjima Mohan, one of the leading ladies, in the movie. Interestingly, Manjima is not appearing as the love interest of Vijay Sethupathi's character but is playing the role of his sister in the highly anticipated movie.

      However, the young actress is not playing a cliche sister role but is essaying a powerful character in Tughlaq Durbar. If the reports are to be believed, it is Manjima Mohan's character who brings a major change in Singam, the character played by Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. The Delhiprasad Deenadayal majorly focuses on the brother-sister relationship.

      REVEALED: Manjima Mohans Role In Vijay Sethupathis Tughlaq Durbar!

      Vijay Sethupathi's character in the movie, Singam has negative shades. The actor reportedly plays a crooked, manipulative politician who slowly changes into a good person after a series of incidents. Aditi Rao Hydari, the popular actress is appearing in the role of Singam's love interest in Tughlaq Durbar.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 23:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X