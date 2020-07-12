REVEALED: Manjima Mohan's Role In Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar

Tughlaq Durbar, the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer has garnered the attention of audiences lately, with the release of its official first look poster. The highly promising first look poster has hinted that Tughlaq Durbar, which is directed by newcomer Delhiprasad Deenadayal, has something very interesting in store for the audiences.

Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about the character played by Manjima Mohan, one of the leading ladies, in the movie. Interestingly, Manjima is not appearing as the love interest of Vijay Sethupathi's character but is playing the role of his sister in the highly anticipated movie.

However, the young actress is not playing a cliche sister role but is essaying a powerful character in Tughlaq Durbar. If the reports are to be believed, it is Manjima Mohan's character who brings a major change in Singam, the character played by Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. The Delhiprasad Deenadayal majorly focuses on the brother-sister relationship.

Vijay Sethupathi's character in the movie, Singam has negative shades. The actor reportedly plays a crooked, manipulative politician who slowly changes into a good person after a series of incidents. Aditi Rao Hydari, the popular actress is appearing in the role of Singam's love interest in Tughlaq Durbar.