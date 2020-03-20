    For Quick Alerts
      Revealed: Vijay Sethupathi's Role In Vijay's Master!

      Vijay Sethupathi, the Makkal Selvan of Tamil cinema is all set to team up with Thalapathy Vijay, for the first time in his career. The actors are sharing the screen for the first time in the upcoming action thriller Master, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed Vijay Sethpathi's character in Master.

      If the reports are to be believed, Makkal Selvan is appearing in the role of Bhavani, a deadly gangster in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. According to the reports, Master revolves around the clash of John Durairaj, the character played by Vijay who is the Dean of a college, and Bhavani.

