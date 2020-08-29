RIP Chadwick Boseman: Varalaxmi To Bejoy; Kollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Black Panther Star

August 29, 2020 turned out to be the saddest one for every Marvel fan. Chadwick Boseman's demise has shocked the entire world including Kollywood celebrities. The actor who was known for his role of Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, passed away today (August 29) after battling colon cancer. The 43-year-old actor took his last breath at his LA residence.

Chadwick Boseman's untimely death has affected celebrities from Tamil film industry too, as they paid tribute to Black Panther on Twitter by using the hashtag #WakandaForever.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

"The King is gone.. #RipChadwickBosman #gonetoosoon #WakandaForever another ace actor taken from us.. 2020 god just end this year NOW.!!!"

Bejoy Nambiar

"Heartbreaking."

Ritika Singh

"We lost a true fighter. A true hero! Rest in peace King T'challa ? You have touched so many lives. You will continue to live forever in our hearts! #WakandaForever #ChadwickBoseman #ForeverMyKing."

PS Mithran

"I will not abandon someone to die, when I have the means to save his life." - T'Challa And he spoke these words while he was fighting cancer. A silent warrior. Farewell to the best avenger #ripchadwickboseman #WakandaForever."

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

"RIP @chadwickboseman another ace actor.... #BlackPanther #chadwickboseman #Wakanda."

Sriya Reddy

"#BlackPanther #chadwickboseman every child's superhero ! You played the character with so much power and dignity ! A role@model to so many kids ! #Wakanda4Ever."

Gautham Karthik

"Oh no! Gone too soon! R.I.P. @chadwickboseman ? #ripchadwickboseman #WakandaForever."

Chinmayi Sripaada

"Chadwick Boseman."

May his soul rest in peace!

(Social media posts are unedited.)

