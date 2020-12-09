RIP Chitra: Fans Express Grief Over Pandian Store Actress’ Death, Share Videos On Social Media

VJ Chitra's death has left her innumerable fans and followers shocked beyond words. Her demise is something that her family and loved ones are finding very difficult to come to terms with. The popular face of mini-screen died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet on Wednesday (December 9, 2020). Chitra had reportedly checked into her room at 1 am after a shoot.

Though nothing much has been revealed by the police, the concerned officials were reported as saying that they are investigating to find the reason behind her death. She was 29.

Chitra rose to fame with Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores wherein she played the role of Mullai Kathiravan. A few of her works include Darling Darling, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi and Velunachi. She had also been a popular host before foraying into acting.

Post her death, Twitter is flooded with tweets, pictures and videos of the talented actress. Fans of Chitra are also trending hashtags #RIPChitra, #ChithuVJ and #Chitra to express their grief over her sudden demise.

Most talented actress so humble we miss u chithu #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/DJaUJ8Hl6I — Parthiban palanivel (@Parthibanpala12) December 9, 2020

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

Also Read: Pandian Store Fame And Host Chitra Dies By Suicide In Hotel Room

Also Read: Suriya's Look For Gautham Menon's Segment In Navarasa Is Out; The Locations Stills Go Viral!