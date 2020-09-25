RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Kamal Haasan To Rajinikanth, Kollywood Mourns Legendary Singer’s Demise

The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today (September 25) due to lung-related issues. He was 74. The singer had been admitted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19 on August 5. He was later put on life support after his condition deteriorated.

On September 4, he tested negative for Novel Coronavirus, but due to lung-related ailment, he continued to stay in the hospital for further treatment. As per MGM Healthcare's official statement, SP Balasubrahmanyam was on maximum life support measures. But despite the best efforst of the clinical team, his health condition deteriorated and eventually, he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's death is indeed a big loss for the Indian film industry. He is survived by his wife Savitri, son SP Charan and daughter Pallavi.

Notably, SPB had sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages. After his demise, Kollywood celebs mourned the legendary singer's death on Twitter.

Rajinikanth

"#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ..."

Kamal Haasan

"அன்னைய்யா S.P.B அவர்களின் குரலின் நிழல் பதிப்பாக பல காலம் வாழ்ந்தது எனக்கு வாய்த்த பேறு. ஏழு தலைமுறைக்கும் அவர் புகழ் வாழும்."

Dhanush

"Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone's house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed."

Venkat Prabhu

"#RIPSPB 1:04pm."

Resul Pookutty

"#RIPSPB devastated and guttered... I have such fond memories of you... sad sad day for Indian cinema...May his soul Rest In Peace, my thoughts and prayers with the family..."

Santosh Sivan

"A true Legend God Bless #SPbalasubramanyam."

Atlee

"#ripspb sir."

Jayam Ravi

"You will live forever in our hearts through your euphonious voice sir Rest in peace #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir."

Harish Kalyan

"The world has never seen anyone like you and will never see. Rip legendary singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will live in our hearts forever. #RIPSPB."

Priyamani

"Heartbroken #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir...thank you for all the wonderful songs you sang and made us love you even more you will forever live on #RIP."

Harris Jayaraj

"Oh, God! My heart is broken to pieces along with crores of music lovers hearing his demise. But, I may get back only by the songs he left for us. My condolences to families, Friends of #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu."

