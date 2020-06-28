    Sushant Singh Rajput
      S Janaki Death Hoax: The Family Confirms That The Legendary Singer Is Fine!

      S Janaki, the legendary singer is the latest victim of a death hoax, in the South Indian film industry. Recently, a rumour which suggested that the Janaki is no more had circulated on social media, to the much shock of the film industry members and music lovers. However the veteran singer's family has now put an end to the speculations.

      Murali Krishna, the son of S Janaki slammed the rumours while addressing the media recently. He has confirmed that the singer is doing absolutely fine, and is recovering from minor surgery. The family members have also requested the fans and well-wishers of S Janaki to not spread baseless rumours.

      S Janaki Is Recovering From A Surgery, Reveals Family

      Sadly, S Janaki has fallen victim to a death hoax two times earlier, in 2016 and 2017. The rumours which suggested that the playback singer passed away due to age-related illness had gone viral on social media, to the much displeasure of her family members and fans.

      Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 23:29 [IST]
