Samantha Akkineni And Prasanna To Come Together For Ashwin Saravanan’s Next ?

Samantha Akkineni had recently announced her inclusion in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakkula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Up next, if the buzz has to be believed the south diva will join hands with Prasanna for a bilingual film helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. Though an official confirmation has not been made by the makers yet, there are rumors that the first schedule of the shoot will begin in Dehradun. If true, the movie will mark the second collaboration of the actors after the romantic hit, Baana Kaathadi which was Sam's debut movie in Tamil.

On a related note, Samantha was last seen in Tamil thriller Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. She has recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man 2, her web debut alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Prasanna had a recent release Mafia- Chapter 1 in which he portrayed the antagonist. The movie is running successfully at the theaters with praises pouring in for the actor's spine chilling performance. He is also a part of Vishal's Thupparivaalan 2.

On the other hand, Ashwin Saravanan is known for his women-centric films like Maya and Game Over which had gained huge appreciation from the audience. It will be interesting to see what the trio brings in for the audience.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara & Samantha Akkineni To Join Hands!