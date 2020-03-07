Samantha Akkineni Out Of Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara Film? Here Is The Truth

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly considered as one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. After impressing the audiences with her acting skills in films like Jaanu, Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby and others, Samantha has been getting many offers from ace filmmakers.

After Jaanu's debacle at the box office, Samantha Akkineni was roped in for Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The actor had announced the film's cast on his Instagram handle.

But after that, reports were doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Samantha Akkineni has opted out of the project as she has taken a break from acting. It was also rumoured that the actress is expecting a baby hence she decided to opt-out of the film. There was another report that suggested that Trisha Krishnan will replace Samantha in the film.

However, as per the latest update, all the reports are false. Taking about pregnancy, neither Samantha nor her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya has confirmed the pregnancy news. On the other hand, a source close to the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal told a leading news portal that the actress is very much part of this multi-starrer.

Also Read: Trisha Replaces Samantha Akkineni In Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara's Film?

The Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni starrer is a lighthearted take on a man and his two romantic stories. The music of this romantic film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the shoot of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is scheduled to start in April 2020. Produced by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Sivan's Rowdy Pictures, the Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni-starrer film will release on Valentine's Day 2021.

Also Read : Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara & Samantha Akkineni To Join Hands!