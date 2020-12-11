Samantha Akkineni To Join The Sets Of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal On December 14?

Samantha Akkineni To Join The Sets Of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal?

Vignesh Shivan recently started the shoot of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Hyderabad. And now, a latest report published in a leading portal states that Samantha Akkineni will be joining the sets of the Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer on December 14. The film is being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Vignesh Shivan’s Post About The Film

Yesterday (December 10, 2020), Vignesh Shivan had posted some pictures of puja ceremony which was held on the sets of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The lead actor of the film Vijay Sethupathi attended it. While sharing the pictures, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "My Favourite script with my favourite people begins today :) thanking God & universe for making it happen :) Thank U for all the good will & wishes #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal begins today. @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara @Samanthaprabhu2 @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio."

Samantha Akkineni’s Reaction To The Narration

In one of the earlier interviews, Samantha Akkineni had said that she was very much impressed with the narration given by Vignesh Shivan. She confessed that it will be a challenge for her to give her best performance alongside amazing performers like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Future Projects

Apart from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's web series The Family Man 2. She is reportedly playing the role of a terrorist in the series. Her last Telugu film Jaanu was a flop at the box office, but Samantha's performance received praises from the masses as well as the critics.