Samantha Akkineni To Shoot For Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Amid COVID-19

Multi-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is unarguably one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The upcoming project starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles has been currently halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Recently, there have been reports that the Vignesh Sivan directorial will go on floors from August.

With the current situation, the makers of the movie were quite doubtful about Samantha joining the team for the shoot. Well now, as per the latest reports, the actress, who is currently in Hyderabad has been reassured by the director of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal to join the team. It was earlier reported that Naga Chaitanya didn't wish for Samantha to leave for Chennai owing to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. It is said that Samantha and Chai are now convinced with the director's plan and the actress would soon be joining the team in Chennai. Well, that's an interesting piece of news for the fans and we can't wait for the movie to release on big screen.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will mark the maiden collaboration of the Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. Samantha will be seen essaying a very interesting as well as a funny character in the film. Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring the music for the project, which is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures.

Talking about their respective projects, post her 2020 release Darbar, Nayanthara is busy with RJ Balaji's directorial Mookuthi Amman which recently made it to the headlines with it BTS pictures released by the actress. She is also a part of Milind Rau's Netrikann, bankrolled by Vignesh. Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the lockdown to end, so that Lokesh Kangaraj's Master starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, will be released. He plays the antagonist in the movie.

He also has many other films lined up, namely Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Ka Pae Ranasingam, Tuglaq Darbar. South diva Samantha was recently seen in 2020 movie Jaanu, alongside Sharwanand. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the romantic drama is a remake of his Tamil film '96.

