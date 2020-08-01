Sameera Reddy Calls Meghna From Vaaranam Aayiram The Most Magical Part Of Her Career!

Though Sameera Reddy has been a part of several industries varying from Bollywood, Tollywood (Bengali) and south, the actress is best known for her role in Tamil film Vaaranam Aayiram. Her role as Meghna in the Tamil movie has indeed left many teary-eyed. With many remembering her even today as Meghna, the actress penned a heartfelt note about the beautiful role she played in the musical romantic drama.

Sharing a video clip of the song 'Nenjukkul Peidhidum' from Vaaranam Aayiram, she said that the character is a magical part of her career. She wrote, "my MIL asked me why ppl refer to me as 'Meghna' & I told her it's because she is the most magical part of my career and she will forever be a part of me." Well, we are sure her special note on the blockbuster movie might have taken the fans and followers of the actress and the movie, down the memory lane.

The 2008 movie directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon featured Suriya in the lead role. Sameera Reddy essayed the role of Suriya's ladylove, whose tragic death shatters him. The movie also has Simran, Divya Spandana and Prithviraj essaying important roles.

On a related note, Sameera Reddy has been garnering appreciation for her posts on motherhood. Her recent picture flaunting her grey hair won many hearts on social media. She has rendered support to mothers who are going through depression, after she revealed in an interview how she went through postpartum blues and quarantined herself for months.

With regards to films, the actress was last seen in 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka directed by Ayyappa P Sharma. Helmed by N Lingusamy, her last Tamil movie is 2012 release Vettai, which also stars Madhavan and Arya in key roles.

Sameera Reddy Breaks Down As She Worries About Anxiety Among Children During Lockdown

Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru To Not Release In 2020?