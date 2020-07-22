Sanam Shetty Requests Vanitha Vijaykumar To Not Support Extra Marital Affairs!

Sanam Shetty has currently made it to the headlines with her recent video regarding Vanitha Vijaykumar. Taking to social media, Sanam said that the Manikkam actress should stop supporting extra-marital affairs.

She began the video stating that she didn't want to involve in Vanitha's personal matter (recent wedding), as she was not completely aware of it. Sanam said that the actress' point to defend herself during a recent interview with an entertainment portal was not acceptable to her, which is why she has come live to talk about the same.

"During a recent interview, you (Vanitha) had talked a few things which were not acceptable for me. Sorry, Vani ma. You fought for me when I was facing a problem in my life. You had raised voice against the person I was engaged to, who was having a relationship or something with the contestant of a reality show, which you were also a part of. I won't forget how you helped me throughout to overcome the situation. But if that thing was wrong then, the same thing is wrong even now. And you are the one who is doing it now, which is not acceptable", she said.

Sanam asked Vanitha as to how she is able to justify an extra-marital affair. The Maha actress said, "The trend you have set is very dangerous. You said that men in Tamil Nadu can have any number of wives he wants and that his wife has no right to question him about the same. I don't understand how you are able to say this. You have a huge fan following and so you do have a responsibility. Please do not support extra-marital affairs. This is my request."

The actress expressed that one should not change the law according to his or her convenience, and further said, "There is a legal system and marriage laws that support women, so please don't disrespect the system. We have faith in the institution of marriage. It is illegal if a person doesn't divorce his wife and involves in an extra-marital affair. You cannot change the laws according to your convenience. I request Peter Paul to settle the financial requirement demanded by Elizabeth Helen. Please make your relationship public only after you get a divorce."(sic)

For the uninitiated, Vanitha Vijaykumar's recent wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul became the talk of the town after his first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a case against him. She alleged that Peter has not divorced her and the duo was only staying away from each other due to some differences.

