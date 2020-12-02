Sarpatta Parambarai: Arya Looks Intense As A Boxer In The First Look Poster Of His 30th Film

The highly awaited first look poster of #Arya30 is out. The film has been titled Sarpatta Parambarai. In the first look poster unveiled by director Pa Ranjith, Arya as a bulked-up boxer, can be seen gearing up to fight his opponent inside the ring. The actor indeed looks unrecognizable as he flaunts a moustache with his perfectly transformed body.

Behind a serious-looking Arya, a huge crowd can be seen cheering him up to fight his rival. Fans and followers of the handsome star are highly impressed with his next look and have taken to social media to express their excitement for the release of the film.

With the poster going viral on social media, looks like the actor's new avatar and dedication to transform into a ripped avatar is garnering lots of love from the netizens.

Unveiling the poster Pa Ranjith wrote, ". @K9Studioz proudly presents the First Look of @arya_offl 's #SarpattaParambarai A @beemji film இங்க வாய்ப்பு 'ன்றது நம்முளுக்கு அவ்ளோ சீக்கிரம் கிடைக்கிறது இல்ல,,இது நம்ப ஆட்டம்..எதிர்ல நிக்கிறவன் கலகலத்து போவனும்..ஏறி ஆடு..கபிலா #சார்பட்டா."

Backed by K9 Studios, Arya's 30th venture has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film about the boxing culture of 1990's north Chennai, is reportedly based on real life events. Earlier, it was reported that Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya will essay the lead role in the film, however, the plan did not materialize due to reasons unknown.

Other than Sarpatta Parambarai, Arya will be seen in Aranmanai 3 directed by Sundar C. He is also a part of Anand Shankar's multi-starrer Enemy starring Vishal.

Master Release: Vijay Starrer To Create Record By Hitting 1000+ Screens In Tamil Nadu On Pongal 2021?

Soorarai Pottru: Samantha Akkineni Reviews Suriya Starrer; Calls It 'Film Of The Year'