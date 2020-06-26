Sathankulam Father-Son Death Case: Jayam Ravi To Akshara, Celebs Seek Justice For Jeyaraj And Fenix

The world came together to seek justice for the death of George Floyd due to police brutality. But now, India has witnessed the same kind of incident in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, where a father-son duo had allegedly been killed in custody by Sathankulam police. The incident left the people extremly angry on social media.

On June 19, P Jeyaraj (59) and his son Fenix (31) were taken to the custody for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules. The police said that the father and son kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. While interrogation, they were allegedly beaten to death by the police. Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, while his father passed away on June 23.

After the news broke, people from Tamil Nadu condemned the brutality of the police and demanded justice for the family. Along with commoners, many celebs like Jayam Ravi, Khushbu, Akshara Gowda and others seek justice for Jeyaraj and Fenix.

Jayam Ravi wrote on Twitter, "#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act."

Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix."

Akshara Gowda said, "#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix PERIOD !!!!!! Atrocious is the word for this most inhuman horrific act !!"

Jiiva wrote, "Very very bad! bad to the core! #justiceforfatherandson"

Karthik Subbaraj stated, "What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism... The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls.... Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!! #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix."

Gautham Karthik tweeted, "HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam May they R.I.P. This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order. This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform! #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix."

D Imman wrote, "Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn't digest the torture they must've gone thru.Let's raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix are the George Floyd of India. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix."

Singer Suchitra also condemned the incident by commenting on the same in the video.

